REALLY! Hrithik Roshan spills beans on his collaboration with Ayan Mukherji’s for Brahmastra Part 2, details inside

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Monday dropped a major hint by revealing that he might appear in the sequel of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster film "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva"

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday teased that he might appear in the sequel of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster film "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva".

The 48-year-old actor is also rumoured to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film "Ramayana".

Post the release of "Brahmastra", there has been speculation about Hrithik playing Dev, a character that was established but not seen in the first installment.

When quizzed about the two projects, Hrithik said, "What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next 'Fighter' will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) Brahmastra Part 2. Fingers crossed."

The actor will next reunite with his "War" director Siddharth Anand for "Fighter", billed as India's first aerial action franchise also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is awaiting the release of "Vikram Vedha", a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi slated to be released on September 30.

The neo-noir action crime thriller, based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik).

Credit: The Free Press Journal

