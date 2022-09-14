REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ileana D Cruz is rumored to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo was spotted at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash on July 16 in the Maldives. However, if the later reports are to be believed the pair is likely to get hitched soon and has even started their shopping spree.

Reportedly the rumoured couple has evaded the eyes of the paparazzi by being in a private relationship for almost six months. According to some media reports, Ileana and Sebastian seem to spend quality time with one another either in Katrina’s old Bandra or in Ileana’s residence.

Now, rumours of Ileana planning to marry Sebastian are spreading like wildfire among netizens. According to reports, the Barfi actress is busy on a shopping spree with her rumoured beau for their wedding. If the reports are correct, the pair is likely to get hitched soon.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in director Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. For her upcoming projects, Ileana’s kitty is full with a couple of films lined up.

She is a part of Randeep Hooda-starrer Unfair and Lovely. Ileana also features in Shirsha Guha Thakur’s comedy-drama Lovers starring Vidya Balan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Pratik Gandhi in titular roles.

