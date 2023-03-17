Really! Kapil Sharma spills the beans on how he became a comedian

MUMBAI :Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan helped him come out from the dark phase of his life

Kapil Sharma is now gearing up for his film Zwigato, which releases today. The film is directed by Nandita Das and has Kapil playing the lead. In an interview Kapil has revealed that he became a comedian by fluke and was earlier more inclined towards theater and acting.

Speaking of the kind of films he is now willing to do, Kapil said, “I’m thankful to God for being able to do some good work and earn well by being within my own comfort zone. But if I’m required to step out of that space and go work under the scorching sun, the script should be good so that it feels worth it. I only want to do films that touch my heart. It was a priority for me and it will always remain a priority. I don’t want to do films just to earn money. I’ve earned enough. I’m very rich (laughing).

Also Read- Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

Kapil Sharma’s acting prowess has really been tapped in Zwigato and fans are in awe of his performance.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-bollywoodlife