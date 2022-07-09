REALLY! Karan Johar makes a shocking revelation about Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan during the filming of K3G

MUMBAI: Karan Johar once revealed that while shooting Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was ‘the easiest thing ever’, there was one major problem. Nobody seemed to be interested in Hrithik Roshan.

He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had experienced some career setbacks around the time, and wasn’t his usual self. Hrithik was unfairly being projected in the media as Shah Rukh’s successor. His first film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, had been released by then, and he had already been given star status. This created a ‘negativity’ on set.

The comparisons to Shah Rukh were ‘unfair’ because Hrithik was a newcomer and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh’s films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there.

“I felt Hrithik was the only one during the course of the shooting who needed a little hand-holding. Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening,” he wrote in his autobiography.

Karan added, “I felt I needed to hold his hand a bit. And we developed a really good friendship.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in December 2001, and quickly became a box office behemoth. Hrithik remains one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, and will next be seen in Vikram Vedha.

