Really! Karan Johar opens up on Jaya Bachchan’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “sometimes it is nice to shake things up”

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii. Fans got to see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together after Gully Boy. The film also saw stalwarts of Bollywood like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Recently, many seemed upset with Karan for casting Jaya Bachchan in such a grumpy and negative role. Karan has now opened up about the reason for giving her a nasty role as he wanted to ‘shake things up’. He said, “Sir, it was actually to cast against type. She has such a wonderful image on and off the screen. She is a mother figure to me. So, when I wanted to cast against type, I thought it would be a great role for her to go against what she has done. She is like a goody-goody. That was her personality on celluloid. So, sometimes it is nice to shake things up.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khanaani collected Rs 300 crores worldwide at the box office. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-HindustaniTimes 

