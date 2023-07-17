Really! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story began after a photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the power couple of the Hindi film industry. The duo make heads turn wherever they go and are always gracious to pose with their fans. The couple have worked together in films like Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan and many more, and have featured in several brand endorsements as well. They have a massive fan following on social media as well. Although Saif isn’t on social media, his wife Kareena makes up for it pretty well by posting glimpses of their vacations and beautiful family with sons Taimur and Jeh.

Photographer Daboo Ratnani who is known to have photographed nearly all the top celebs in the industry has now revealed that Kareena and Saif’s love affair began during their first photoshoot with him in 2005. In a question answer session on social media with his fans he wrote, “I'm Dabboo Ratnani, capturing Bollywood's magic through my lens for 25+ years! Let's dive into an AMA – Ask Me Anything!”

Daboo thus answered questions about many celebs including Saif and Kareena. One user commented by sharing an old picture of Saif and Kareena, “Share the behind the scenes of this pic you shot. Funny how they got together years later”

Daboo replied to it writing, “The 1st time they ever met was at my studio”, he added a smiley and wrote, “This is where it all started.”

Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh for 13 years and has two children with her, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple divorced in 2004. A year later he met Kareena and the two hit it off. He and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

