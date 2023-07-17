Really! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story began after a photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani, read on to know more

Photographer Daboo Ratnani who is known to have photographed nearly all the top celebs in the industry has now revealed that Kareena and Saif’s love affair began during their first photoshoot
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 06:15
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the power couple of the Hindi film industry. The duo make heads turn wherever they go and are always gracious to pose with their fans. The couple have worked together in films like Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan and many more, and have featured in several brand endorsements as well. They have a massive fan following on social media as well. Although Saif isn’t on social media, his wife Kareena makes up for it pretty well by posting glimpses of their vacations and beautiful family with sons Taimur and Jeh.

Also Read- Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera

Photographer Daboo Ratnani who is known to have photographed nearly all the top celebs in the industry has now revealed that Kareena and Saif’s love affair began during their first photoshoot with him in 2005. In a question  answer session on social media with his fans he wrote, “I'm Dabboo Ratnani, capturing Bollywood's magic through my lens for 25+ years! Let's dive into an AMA – Ask Me Anything!” 

Daboo thus answered questions about many celebs including Saif and Kareena. One user commented by sharing an old picture of Saif and Kareena, “Share the behind the scenes of this pic you shot. Funny how they got together years later”

Daboo replied to it writing, “The 1st time they ever met was at my studio”, he added a smiley and wrote, “This is where it all started.”

Also Read- Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled for kissing in front of paparazzi; netizens say, "Camere ke liye show off"

Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh for 13 years and has two children with her, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple divorced in 2004. A year later he met Kareena and the two hit it off. He and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

As per speculations, Nakul will be the new man in Kinjal’s life. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-HindustanTimes

Kareena Kapoor Khan Karisma Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Taimur Jeh Daboo Ratnani Omkara Tashan Agent Vinod Kurbaan Heroine Lal Kaptaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more
MUMBAI: Rahul Roy, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1990 film Aashiqui, recently recalled how he landed the role...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Vikrant holds Lakshmi close, Rishi's jealousy intensifies
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol are together remembered as the iconic sister duo Anjali and Pooja from Karan...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Must read! Rishi realises his feelings for Lakshmi, jealousy takes over
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Emotional! Abdu Rozik reveals his concerns for Jad Hadid as he feels the contestants are bullying him
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he is considered one of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Nyrra Banerjee reveals the advice she gave Archana Gautam during her fight with Shiv Thakare, says “I told her to put forth her opinions not in the Bigg Boss format but in KKK manner very calmly and politely”
MUMBAI: Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas on small screens. She has been a part of the television...
Recent Stories
Rahul Roy
OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rahul Roy
OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more
KAJOL
Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol
Rohit Shetty
Must read! Rohit Shetty opens up about Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus' failure at the box office
Kashmera Shah
Shocking! Kashmera Shah recalls the time she faced discomfort during the shoot of 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and how Ajay Devgn took a stand for her
Gauravv K Chawla
Woah! Gauravv K Chawla recalls the time he played the Ouija board with Saif Ali Khan in Pataudi
AAMIR ALI
Must read! Aamir Ali reacts to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's dating rumours with Harshvardhan Rane