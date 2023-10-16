Really! Kareena Kapoor Khan spills the beans on why husband Saif Ali Khan might never work with her in future

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married to the love of her life Saif Ali Khan at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back. She has also made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She is not only a doting mother of two boys but is also beautifully balancing her personal and professional life.

While Kareena seems to be choosing her projects now more wisely and is choosy about the work she does, she also mentions that she misses working with her hubby Saif Ali Khan. The two have worked together in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Now, in a recent interview when asked when she will be pairing up with hubby Saif again, Kareena Said, “I want to work with him. I tell him even that. He is like, 'Listen, in a film, I need to be the best. If I am working with someone that I love, I don't know how it's going to go. Because I love you so much, I want you to be the best.”

Speaking of real-life couples showing on-screen chemistry, She added, “I mean, there is definitely some sort of chemistry if you are making a romantic film; there are two people who kind of don't know each other and meet on the set, and you have that slight uncomfortableness, and then you start liking each other, maybe disliking maybe, so you capture those moments.”

