Really! Kartik Aaryan flies economy class in a flight ahead of his film Satyaprem Ki Katha release, netizens say “Very Humble during promotions”

MUMBAI: Kartik Aarya has earned his way to become one of the most sought after actors of the Hindi film industry. Even though his last film Shehzada didn't really create magic on the big screens, he has a massive fan following who is eagerly waiting to see what’s next in his upcoming projects.

Kartik will next be seen opposite his Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kiara Advani in the upcoming love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor who is currently on a promotional spree for his film, was recently spotted by fans flying economy class in a flight. While some called him humble and grounded, others called it a promotional stunt for his film. One wrote, “new movie release hone vali hogi shayad”, another wrote, “Publicity stunt” another commented, “Lol guyss Indigo only has economy class so please”, one wrote, “This is the new trend to promote films!” one wrote, “Very humble during promotions perhaps” another wrote, “Insaan hi toh hai”

On the work front, Kartik will also be seen in Captain India and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 next.

