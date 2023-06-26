Really! Kartik Aaryan flies economy class in a flight ahead of his film Satyaprem Ki Katha release, netizens say “Very Humble during promotions”

Kartik will next be seen opposite his Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kiara Advani in the upcoming love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor who is currently on a promotional spree for his film, was recently spotted by fans flying economy class
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Kartik Aarya has earned his way to become one of the most sought after actors of the Hindi film industry. Even though his last film Shehzada didn't really create magic on the big screens, he has a massive fan following who is eagerly waiting to see what’s next in his upcoming projects.

Also Read- Kartik Aryan tells how Sajid Nadiadwala compared 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with 'DDLJ'

Kartik will next be seen opposite his Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kiara Advani in the upcoming love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor who is currently on a promotional spree for his film, was recently spotted by fans flying economy class in a flight. While some called him humble and grounded, others called it a promotional stunt for his film. One wrote, “new movie release hone vali hogi shayad”, another wrote, “Publicity stunt” another commented, “Lol guyss Indigo only has economy class so please”, one wrote, “This is the new trend to promote films!” one wrote, “Very humble during promotions perhaps” another wrote, “Insaan hi toh hai”

Check it out here;

Also Read- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to be back as Rooh Baba

What are your views on Kartik traveling in economy class? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Kartik will also be seen in Captain India and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 next.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Latestly

About Author

Really! Kartik Aaryan flies economy class in a flight ahead of his film Satyaprem Ki Katha release, netizens say "Very Humble during promotions"
