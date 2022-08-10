Really! Kartik Aaryan once dated Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, read on to know more about their alleged love affair

Now, lately the actor has been making headlines not just for his fabulous acting skills and screen presence, but also because of his alleged affairs with many actresses
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Really! Kartik Aaryan once dated Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, read on to know more about their alleged love affair

MUMBAI:Kartik Aaryan has made a mark in Bollywood in a short span of time. The handsome actor has proved time and again that you don’t need to have a filmy background to succeed in Bollywood, but sheer talent and luck are also crucial.

Also Read-Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her struggle with epilepsy on social media

Now, lately the actor has been making headlines not just for his fabulous acting skills and screen presence, but also because of his alleged affairs with many actresses including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Not many would know this but during the film Akash Vani, he met Fatima and the two reportedly started dating. Although Nushrratt Bharuccha was the main lead, Kartik and Fatima hit off!

The relationship reportedly didn’t last long but the two continue to remain friends. 

Also Read-Kartik Aaryan breaks Shah Rukh Khan's record, read more


When questioned about her friendship with Kartik, Fathima had said, “Kartik ka hai, jab bhi dikh jata hai to 'hello, hi, how are you' ho jaata hai. Lekin uska wahi hai, uske jo photos khinche the maine bachpan me, wo aaj bhi wahi photos daalta hai Instagram me aur credit nahi deta .He never gives me credit for the photos, and I click very good photos. Every photographer feels this. Whenever you do not give due credit to photographers, we feel very bad. Dangal se pehle, mai to photos khinchti thi, mere ko bahut bura lagta hai.” 

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha while Fathima will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- Spotboye 

Kartik Aaryan Fatima Sana Shaikh Dangal Aamir Khan Sania Malhotra Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Lukka Chuppi Freddy Chachi 420 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Debattama Saha showed her song to THIS special person first! Find out what!
MUMBAI:Debattama Saha is a well-known actress in the world of the entertainment business.She has worked in both Bengali...
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
MUMBAI:    Many South actors and actresses have already made their Bollywood debut, and soon some will be seen in big...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Moral Support! Seerat wants Angad with her every step of the way as she is set to get married to Garry
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”
MUMBAI:Twinkle Khanna has won hearts not just with her performances in films but also with her funny books. She has a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disappointment! Sai cancels the honeymoon plan with Satya
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Woah! Here are a few pregnancy announcements at shocked the fans
MUMBAI :Ileana D'Cruz left her fans shell-shocked with her sudden pregnancy announcement, and they are wondering when...
Recent Stories
Sai Pallavi
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sai Pallavi
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”
What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”
ALIA BHATT
Woah! Here are a few pregnancy announcements at shocked the fans
1
Throwback! When Parineeti Chopra said that she doesn’t want to marry a politician
Upcoming new movies and OTT series this week: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, City of Dreams Season 3 and more
Upcoming new movies and OTT series this week: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, City of Dreams Season 3 and more
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor