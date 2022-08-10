Really! Kartik Aaryan once dated Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, read on to know more about their alleged love affair

MUMBAI:Kartik Aaryan has made a mark in Bollywood in a short span of time. The handsome actor has proved time and again that you don’t need to have a filmy background to succeed in Bollywood, but sheer talent and luck are also crucial.

Now, lately the actor has been making headlines not just for his fabulous acting skills and screen presence, but also because of his alleged affairs with many actresses including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Not many would know this but during the film Akash Vani, he met Fatima and the two reportedly started dating. Although Nushrratt Bharuccha was the main lead, Kartik and Fatima hit off!

The relationship reportedly didn’t last long but the two continue to remain friends.

When questioned about her friendship with Kartik, Fathima had said, “Kartik ka hai, jab bhi dikh jata hai to 'hello, hi, how are you' ho jaata hai. Lekin uska wahi hai, uske jo photos khinche the maine bachpan me, wo aaj bhi wahi photos daalta hai Instagram me aur credit nahi deta .He never gives me credit for the photos, and I click very good photos. Every photographer feels this. Whenever you do not give due credit to photographers, we feel very bad. Dangal se pehle, mai to photos khinchti thi, mere ko bahut bura lagta hai.”

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha while Fathima will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur

