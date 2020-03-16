REALLY! Katrina Kaif is unhappy with Ranbir Kapoor’s CAMEO in hubby Vicky Kaushal’s film? Here is what we know

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 followed by Merry Christmas

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have recently returned to India after holidaying in Maldives and soon after the duo have resumed with their projects. However, if reports are to believed Ranbir Kapoor will be making a cameo in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Tera and this has made Katrina upset.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif who dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past is now upset with Govinda Naam Mera makers. The Partner actress doesn’t feel happy that her ex is making a cameo in her husband’s film. The movie mark Vicky and Ranbir’s second collaboration as the two stars shared screen space in the 2018 Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju.

A source close to the development told the portal, “It is now learnt that Katrina Kaif is not too pleased with Ranbir Kapoor making a cameo in actor-husband Vicky Kaushal’s next, Govinda Naam Mera…” The report further added, “While Kat is upset, doting hubby Vicky has taken the onus to calm down his wife and assure her that he will leave nothing to chance to ensure a perfect present and future.”

Meanwhile in the recent past, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina received death threats on social media following which the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the unidentified man. Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas under high alert security.

