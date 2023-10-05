Really! Kriti Sanon sits on the floor for Adipurush trailer launch, netizens say “pure soul no show off”

MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon by now has proved that she is not just a pretty face but also a talented actress. With films like Mimi, Lukka Chuppi, and Raabta, among others she has carved a niche for herself among the current lot of actresses. Kriti’s screen presence is magnetic and she has almost worked with all the big names of the movie industry.

Kriti has a massive fan following who love her for her simplicity and genuineness. Recently at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Adipurush, Kriti couldn’t find any empty seat so she just sat on the floor. Everyone around her was taken aback and immediately got up to offer their seat but Kriti didn’t make a deal out of it and said it was ok.

Kriti’s gesture has won many hearts while some have trolled her as well.

One netizen wrote, “Very down to earth”, another one wrote, “Nobody is giving up their seat so she just sat down”, another one wrote, “Nice”, one wrote, “Ye hai Indian culture sadi me kitti sunder lag rhi”

While her fans found her gesture down to earth there are many who think that she did it for publicity purposes. One wrote, “Attention Seeker” another one wrote, “Kitna dikhawa krti h ye”, one wrote, “There is absolutely no reason for her to sit at someone’s feet.. has nothing to do with being down to earth.. looks gimmicky..”

Check out the post here;



Well, Kriti’s look as Janki has been loved by the fans and they are eagerly waiting for the film.

Credit-Spotboye