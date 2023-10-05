Really! Kriti Sanon sits on the floor for Adipurush trailer launch, netizens say “pure soul no show off”

Kriti’s screen presence is magnetic and she has almost worked with all the big names of the movie industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 15:22
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI :  Kriti Sanon by now has proved that she is not just a pretty face but also a talented actress. With films like Mimi, Lukka Chuppi, and Raabta, among others she has carved a niche for herself among the current lot of actresses. Kriti’s screen presence is magnetic and she has almost worked with all the big names of the movie industry.   

Also Read- Wow! The first look of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer love story is out

Kriti has a massive fan following who love her for her simplicity and genuineness. Recently at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Adipurush, Kriti couldn’t find any empty seat so she just sat on the floor. Everyone around her was taken aback and immediately got up to offer their seat but Kriti didn’t make a deal out of it and said it was ok. 

Kriti’s gesture has won many hearts while some have trolled her as well.

One netizen wrote, “Very down to earth”, another one wrote, “Nobody is giving up their seat so she just sat down”, another one wrote, “Nice”, one wrote, “Ye hai Indian culture sadi me kitti sunder lag rhi”

Also Read-Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

While her fans found her gesture down to earth there are many who think that she did it for publicity purposes. One wrote, “Attention Seeker” another one wrote, “Kitna dikhawa krti h ye”, one wrote, “There is absolutely no reason for her to sit at someone’s feet.. has nothing to do with being down to earth.. looks gimmicky..”

Check out the post here;


Well, Kriti’s look as Janki has been loved by the fans and they are eagerly waiting for the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Spotboye 

Kriti Sanon Om Raut Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Adipurush Mimi Raabta Heropanti Sita Ram Laxman Hanuman Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 15:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Will Rashi leave Pushpa’s home to live with Dilip on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible follows the journey of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a strong and independent woman...
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
MUMBAI :  Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which took the box office by storm...
Really! Kriti Sanon sits on the floor for Adipurush trailer launch, netizens say “pure soul no show off”
MUMBAI :  Kriti Sanon by now has proved that she is not just a pretty face but also a talented actress. With films like...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj points fingers at Kavya's character, latter curses him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tragic! Sai consoles Virat and assures him of Pakhi’s return
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Adipurush, Tiger 3
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adipurush, Tiger 3
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
Saif Ali Khan
Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
Madhur Bhandarkar
What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”
Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh
Exclusive! Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh to share screen in an upcoming project?