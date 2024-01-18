Really! Legendary actress Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan to make her Hollywood debut with THIS movie, deets inside

We all know about the famous Hindi film actress Nutan who was one of the legendary and most loved actresses of the golden period of Hindi films. Now her granddaughter, Pranutan, after making her Hindi film debut is going to make her debut into another industry.
MUMBAI: Over the years, we have seen many actors giving some amazing performances. However, we need to realise that all the actors started their journey as fresh actors.

While last we saw a few very strong comebacks of actors, we also got to see a lot of actors stepping into the acting world for the first time. This surely reminds us of the movie Dono.

Also read -Gorgeous! Pranutan Bahl slays her look in ethnic, check out the pictures

Now, this year has started with a bang and we have watched a lot of trailers and teasers that have really blown our minds. You can feel the excitement amongst the audience.

The audience is not just excited for the movies but also to see my favorite actors on screen. However, there's a part of the audience who is excited to see some fresh faces and the potential that they have.

Having said that, we all know about the famous Hindi film actress Nutan who was one of the major actresses of the golden period of Hindi films. The actress played leading roles throughout the 60s until 70s. Now her granddaughter, Pranutan is going to step foot into a new territory, making her debut in acting but guess which. Wait a sec, hold your breath...it's not the South movies.

Nutan's granddaughter Pranutan is going straight to English movies and is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie 'Coco & Nut' wherein she will be cast opposite American actor Rahsaan Noor.

So it'll be a little interesting to know that Rahsoon Noor isn't just an actor but is also a filmmaker. While he is maker of Coco & Nut, he has previously made the movie Bengali Beauty.

The last movie he made was in the year 2018 so shall we say he was waiting for someone like Pranutan? Well, anyway, it's going to be interesting to see this granddaughter of a legendary actress making her way into English movies.

Also read - Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Pranutan Bahl

Are you excited for this debut performance? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Nutan Mohnish Bahl Pranutan coco and nut Rahsaan Noor Bengali beauty Hollywood movies English movies Indian actresses in Hollywood Movie News TellyChakkar
