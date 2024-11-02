Really! Madhuri Dixit's Surprising Rejection: Why She Refused to Star with Salman Khan in Hum Saath Saath Hain

After the blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Madhuri Dixit turned down Sooraj Barjatya's ensemble family drama, Hum Saath Saath Hain, explaining her reluctance to play Salman Khan's sister-in-law after their romantic pairing in the previous film.
MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, who shared a remarkable on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan in the blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, surprised many when she declined a role in Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain. The rejection stemmed from Madhuri's reluctance to play Salman Khan's sister-in-law after portraying his romantic interest in their previous collaboration.

Despite being offered a role in the ensemble family drama, Madhuri chose not to be a part of Hum Saath Saath Hain, citing concerns about the audience's acceptance of her and Salman in a different dynamic on-screen. The role in question was that of Sadhna, which was eventually portrayed by Tabu.

In an interview with Rediff, Madhuri shared her perspective, stating, "If you put me in Tabu’s place and visualise Salman touching my feet, I think people would have hooted in the theatres. And I think it’s right, because of 'HAHK,' which was a love story between Salman and me."

Madhuri expressed her interest in playing characters essayed by Karisma Kapoor and Neelam Kothari in the film. However, Sooraj Barjatya did not find her suitable for those roles. Despite her appreciation for the script, Madhuri made the decision to step away from the film, and Tabu ultimately played the character of Sadhna.

Hum Saath Saath Hain, released on November 5, 1999, went on to become a blockbuster, but Madhuri's surprising rejection remains a noteworthy aspect of Bollywood history.

