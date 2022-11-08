REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar who is a teen sensation on the internet has recently posted pics on her social media handle where the cricket legend's daughter is seen applying mehndi on hands at her sister’s wedding
MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a teen sensation on the internet. There are assumptions that the cricket legend's daughter is getting married after Sara’s mehndi pictures go viral. However, the truth is Sara in her post has clearly mentioned that she is extremely excited about her sister's wedding so she has put the mehndi on her hand.
Sara, who is a total replica of her mom Anjali Tendulkar, is not getting married. Her viral pictures of applying Mehendi on her are from her sister's wedding and she had posted about the same.
Sara loves to keep herself engaged on social media and enjoys all the love from her fans. Sara is Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali's elder daughter and slowly over time, she has been getting extremely popular thanks to her being the diva on the internet.
