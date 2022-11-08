REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar who is a teen sensation on the internet has recently posted pics on her social media handle where the cricket legend's daughter is seen applying mehndi on hands at her sister’s wedding

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 18:36
movie_image: 
REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a teen sensation on the internet. There are assumptions that the cricket legend's daughter is getting married after Sara’s mehndi pictures go viral. However, the truth is Sara in her post has clearly mentioned that she is extremely excited about her sister's wedding so she has put the mehndi on her hand.

Also Read: Good News! Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut

Sara, who is a total replica of her mom Anjali Tendulkar, is not getting married. Her viral pictures of applying Mehendi on her are from her sister's wedding and she had posted about the same.

Sara Tendulkar who is right now focusing on her studies and doing some endorsements might make her career in Bollywood. However, there has been no star meet on the same. There was a publication that claimed Sara making her debut to which Sachin Tendulkar denied and confirmed that nothing sort of that is happening.

Also Read: Amazing! Sara Tendulkar enjoying cherry blossoms in THIS video is unmissable; WATCH

Sara loves to keep herself engaged on social media and enjoys all the love from her fans. Sara is Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali's elder daughter and slowly over time, she has been getting extremely popular thanks to her being the diva on the internet.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Entertainment Sara Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Wedding Blossoms Mehndi Function Anjali Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar Instagram Sara Tendulkar Mehndi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 18:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Sad! Banni marriage with Yuvan brings her embarrassment
MUMBAI:Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet....
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Emotional! Ram goes into flashback with Pihu’s new name for him
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported earlier...
Good News! Ekta Kapoor to bring back THIS popular show on Doordarshan as a tribute to brave soldiers on Independence Day
MUMBAI: Telly producer and director Ekta Kapoor, is all set to bring to audiences one of the most popular TV shows ‘Yeh...
REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a teen sensation on the internet. There are assumptions that the...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Kaamnaa's Chandni Sharma's sexy outfits will surely drop your jaws
MUMBAI:Chandni Sharma is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actress is playing the lead role of Akanksha in...
Handsome Hunk! These pictures of heartthrob Karan Kundrra prove that he can easily be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Check out
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a TV superstar who enjoys a massive fan following. He is a heartthrob and is receiving...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details
REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details
Latest Video