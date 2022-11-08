REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a teen sensation on the internet. There are assumptions that the cricket legend's daughter is getting married after Sara’s mehndi pictures go viral. However, the truth is Sara in her post has clearly mentioned that she is extremely excited about her sister's wedding so she has put the mehndi on her hand.

Sara, who is a total replica of her mom Anjali Tendulkar, is not getting married. Her viral pictures of applying Mehendi on her are from her sister's wedding and she had posted about the same.

Sara Tendulkar who is right now focusing on her studies and doing some endorsements might make her career in Bollywood. However, there has been no star meet on the same. There was a publication that claimed Sara making her debut to which Sachin Tendulkar denied and confirmed that nothing sort of that is happening.

Sara loves to keep herself engaged on social media and enjoys all the love from her fans. Sara is Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali's elder daughter and slowly over time, she has been getting extremely popular thanks to her being the diva on the internet.

