Really! Meet the National Award winning Actor who got rejected for his height, worked as a salesman; his net worth today is Rs 140 crores

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan came up with hard work and proved their mettle in the industry. The actor we are talking about today is
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 09:51
movie_image: 
Actor

MUMBAI: We have heard of many stories in showbiz that are truly extraordinary. Some actors are literally the epitome of the rags to riches story and have worked their way up to earn a name for themselves and make a mark in the industry. Today we will talk about such an actor who worked as a salesman before he found fame and was rejected at his initial audition due to his height.

Also Read- WOAH! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets a release date; to clash with THIS film

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan came up with hard work and proved their mettle in the industry. The actor we are talking about today is none other than South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. He recently made his debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Vijay was born on 16th January 1978 in Rajapalayam but moved to Chennai when he was in class 6. He attended the MGR Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam and Little Angels Mat. Hr. Sec. School, and considered himself a below average student. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Dhanraj Baid Jain College (an affiliate of the University of Madras) in Thoraipakam. 

Vijay did many odd jobs like working as  a salesman at a retail store, a cashier at a fast food joint and even a phone booth operator to get some extra cash

Also Read- WOAH! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets a release date; to clash with THIS film

Vijay auditioned for a role in the 1994 film Nammavar but was rejected due to his short height. He then worked as a account assistant at a wholesale cement business and later moved to Dubai to work as an accountant as he got paid 4 times the salary he was offered in India. Vijay had to take care of his three siblings thus took up the lucrative job abroad. He met his future wife Jessie online and married her in 2003 after dating for many years.

He then returned to India and joined a marketing company. He then joined a theatre group as an accountant and actor and observed actors closely. Eh then got a job as a background actor and even worked in many TV shows. He finally got his big break in Ramasamy's 2010 rama film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. The film won 3 National Awards. His next three films Sundarapandian, Karthik Subbaraj, and Balaji Tharaneetharan’s directorial film Pizza, comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom were big commercial hits. In 2015 he was part of Vignesh Shivan’s blockbuster Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. 

Vijay today is the highest paid actors and his net worth is a whopping Rs 140 crores. 

He reportedly Charged Rs 21 crores to star in SRK starrer Jawan.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA

Farzi Merry Christmas Shahid Kapoor Katrina Kaif JAWAN SRK Shah Rukh Khan National Awards Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 09:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hawwt! Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is too hot to handle in these clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have.  She is one such star who is...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Preeta to leave for Luthra House, will Srishti let her?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
TV actors’ Janmashtami celebrations in their hometowns!
MUMBAI: Janmashtami is joyously commemorated to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. This festival is embraced by people...
Pandya Store: Challenges! Natasha comes the Bahu, Dhawal waits to take her signatures
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Whoa! Jiya Shankar beats Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare to THIS; gets an amazing surprise from AbhiYa fans, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry. The stunning actress has appeared in...
Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Maya, Reet and Teji trigger Viaan and Katha's long-forgotten past
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Jawan
Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of SRK
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of SRK
Rahul
Be it the Punjabi film 'Mastaney’ the Hindi Horror-Thriller 1920:Horrors Of The Heart',
Gaurav
When The Real Life Colonel met Reel Life Colonel Gaurav Chopra from Gadar 2
Luv
My father is my first and last teacher: Luv Sinha gets emotional about dad Shatrughan Sinha's contribution on Teachers' Day
Chopra
The actor in me is enjoying this phase of versatility the most: Gaurav Chopraa opens up on Gadar 2's success, dangerous climax entry tank stunt and 500 crores box office collection
Shreyas
Om Namah Shivay: From gaining weight to immediately losing the same after shoot for next project, Shreyas Talpade shares his inspiring transformation journey