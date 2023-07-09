Really! Meet the National Award winning Actor who got rejected for his height, worked as a salesman; his net worth today is Rs 140 crores

MUMBAI: We have heard of many stories in showbiz that are truly extraordinary. Some actors are literally the epitome of the rags to riches story and have worked their way up to earn a name for themselves and make a mark in the industry. Today we will talk about such an actor who worked as a salesman before he found fame and was rejected at his initial audition due to his height.

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan came up with hard work and proved their mettle in the industry. The actor we are talking about today is none other than South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. He recently made his debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Vijay was born on 16th January 1978 in Rajapalayam but moved to Chennai when he was in class 6. He attended the MGR Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam and Little Angels Mat. Hr. Sec. School, and considered himself a below average student. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Dhanraj Baid Jain College (an affiliate of the University of Madras) in Thoraipakam.

Vijay did many odd jobs like working as a salesman at a retail store, a cashier at a fast food joint and even a phone booth operator to get some extra cash

Vijay auditioned for a role in the 1994 film Nammavar but was rejected due to his short height. He then worked as a account assistant at a wholesale cement business and later moved to Dubai to work as an accountant as he got paid 4 times the salary he was offered in India. Vijay had to take care of his three siblings thus took up the lucrative job abroad. He met his future wife Jessie online and married her in 2003 after dating for many years.

He then returned to India and joined a marketing company. He then joined a theatre group as an accountant and actor and observed actors closely. Eh then got a job as a background actor and even worked in many TV shows. He finally got his big break in Ramasamy's 2010 rama film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. The film won 3 National Awards. His next three films Sundarapandian, Karthik Subbaraj, and Balaji Tharaneetharan’s directorial film Pizza, comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom were big commercial hits. In 2015 he was part of Vignesh Shivan’s blockbuster Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Vijay today is the highest paid actors and his net worth is a whopping Rs 140 crores.

He reportedly Charged Rs 21 crores to star in SRK starrer Jawan.

