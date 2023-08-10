Really! Mission Raniganj actor Ravi Kishan opens up about his dark days of struggle, “God has given me this opportunity to prove to those who didn’t help me”

He will soon be seen in the Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj. The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and hit cinemas on 6 October, 2023.
MUMBAI: Politician-cum-actor Ravi Kishan has been part of many Bhojpuri as well as Hindi films. He is a well known personality in the entertainment industry.

Speaking of the film, Ravi said, “Now a days, youth is getting to see more of girls getting raped or somebody being murdered. It’s surprising that the crowd standing around start making videos in their mobiles, rather than saving the poor girls being subjected to rape or murder. Our film conveys the message that this unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill, who was almost 300 ft. underground, could have left the people to die but he didn't bother about the flooded area deep down instead tried to rescue the victims.”

Mentioning the days of his struggle in the industry, Ravi added, “When I needed some help, no one helped me while I was struggling. God has given me this opportunity to prove to those who didn’t help me. Now, I have the power to help others. I am happy if I can help people raise their voice in the parliament. Why not? I raised my voice on the drugs issue in the parliament. And now, the junior artist’s bill is in talks too.”

Speaking of his future projects, Ravi said, “My next is Laapataa Ladies It’s an amazing film. Director Kiran Rao is going to surprise everyone. The film received a standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival. I also have an OTT project with Vijay Varma. I am doing a series titled Vakalatnama, I am a part of a Pan India film titled Mahadeva Ka Gorakhpur which is going to come soon. I also sing songs and this way I try and remain committed to my Bollywood profession. Down Tollywood, I have a Pawan Kalyan starrer film, which refers to an 1870 story. I play a positive Muslim  character. It has an interesting story for which I have just finished one schedule.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

CRedit-FreePressJournal


 

Ravi Kishan Bhojpuri Cinema Tere Naam Mission Raniganj Parineeti Chopra Akshay Kumar Tinu Suresh Desai Movie News TellyChakkar
