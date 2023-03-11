Really! Mrunal Thakur all set to tie the knot with THIS Tamil actor? Allu Aravind drops a BIG hint

MUMBAI :Mrunal Thakur is one of the talented actresses of Television who has smoothly made her transition to films and achieved much success. With getting a lucky break in Love Sonia to working with the top stars of Bollywood like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, she has come a long way.

Now, as per certain reports, Mrunal is in a relationship with a Tamil actor and is all set to take her relationship to the next level. The speculations began when Producer Allu Aravind while presenting the Best Actress award to Mrunal said, “I hope she finds a husband and settles down in Hyderabad.”

Netizens recalled how Allu had given the same advice to Lavanya Tripathi before she tied the knot with Varun Tej. Although the Super 30 actress has not yet reacted to these reports, in a previous interview, she had said, “I believe in marriage. I have seen so many successful marriages around me. Just because they are made for each other. Sometimes, we need to realise that we need to marry the person who is made for us. Now you may find this person when you are 18, 20, in your 30s, 40s, 50s, or 60s.”

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and Pooja Meri Jaan.

