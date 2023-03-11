Really! Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on rumors of her wedding to a Talugu actor, “Hogi shaadi jaldi hi…”

MUMBAI :Mrunal Thakur is one of the talented actresses of Television who has smoothly made her transition to films and achieved much success. She is currently in the news for a different reason, and the reason is that there have been rumors of her upcoming wedding flying around like wildfire. 

Also Read-WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more

per certain reports, Mrunal is in a relationship with a Tamil actor and is all set to take her relationship to the next level. The speculations began when Producer Allu Aravind while presenting the Best Actress award to Mrunal said, “I hope she finds a husband and settles down in Hyderabad.”

Mrunal has now reacted to these rumors and broken her silence on the matter. Speaking to a news portal, Mrunal said, “I'm so sorry to break you hearts, to all the stylists, designers, my friends and family members who have been constantly calling me for the past one hour after they got to know that I'm getting married to a Telugu boy. I also want to know who this boy is.”

She added, “This is just a rumour. Mujhe sirf blessings mili thi... I can't even explain how funny this rumour is. But, having said that, I just couldn't control. Hogi shaadi jaldi hi, ladka aap dhoondh dena, bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue sab bhej dena.”

Also Read-Whoa! Mrunal Thakur hikes her fees to a whopping 135% after success of Sita Ramam, THIS is how much she now charges per film

On the work front, Mrunal is currently promoting her latest film Aankh Micholi.  She will next be seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and Pooja Meri Jaan. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

