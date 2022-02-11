Really! Mrunal Thakur says she has no problem if her boyfriend be on a dating app

MUMBAI: Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur seems to be quite vocal about her love life and relationships. When it comes to finding a partner, the actress looks for honesty. She said that she would want her partner to tell her if he has fallen out of love with her instead of cheating on her. Recalling one of her past relationships, Mrunal said that she was comfortable with her boyfriend going on a date with someone else but didn't want him to make it a habit.

Mrunal said that her biggest fear is infidelity. Talking about her past long-distance relationship, she said that she let her boyfriend be on a dating app. "Even if he doesn’t feel anything for me, he should come and tell me, ‘Mrunal, I am not feeling the same love as I felt before. This is what it is.’ That is my biggest fear, the fact that my partner would be cheating on me with someone else. Even if you come and tell me… I have been in a long-distance relationship where I was absolutely okay if my partner is on Bumble,“ Mrunal told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

When Mrunal was asked about the reason behind this particular decision, she said, "I think I am very different in this case and it was very difficult for my boyfriend then to digest also. But it’s also needed. I am not able to travel to Europe all the way. The only thing I can offer at that point of time is emotional, verbal communication. That’s it, that’s all I have. I was okay. I said, ‘Just don’t tell me but when I am with you, I am with you.’ It was at that point in time, maybe I am not okay now.”

Credit: BollywoodLife