Really! Nandita Das talks about her experience of working with Kapil Sharma, says “his childlike apologies often melted away my annoyance…”

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

Kapil Sharma is now gearing up for his film Zwigato, which releases today. The film is directed by Nandita Das and has Kapil playing the lead. He has previously been part of films like Kis KisKo Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. His fans are eager to watch him again on the big screen.

Director of Zwigato, Nandita Das spoke to a news portal about working with Kapil Sharma and said, “Kapil is actually a simple man himself and comes from a humble background. I had many interactions and rehearsals that convinced me that he would perfectly represent the common man that he no longer is in real life.”

She added, “He said playing an ‘ordinary’ man reminded him of his growing-up years and his days of struggle. And because he is still very rooted, Manas’ character was not alien to him. He got into the skin of the character quite effortlessly. Also, he surrendered to the process, and we had a very good working relationship”

On asking if Kapil ever came late on the film’s set, she said, “Yes, I had also heard many stories of Kapil being late. In all honesty, he was a few times. But his disarming and childlike apologies often melted away my annoyance as I am a bit of a stickler for time. Moreover, once he is on set, he is fully absorbed and involved in the process and never really in a hurry to go back. I think it was out of his comfort zone to get out of the studio and be in an outdoor location. But I think he enjoyed the experience.”

Zwiagto got positive reviews when it was screened at Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.

