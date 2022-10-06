REALLY! Nikamma actors Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani get mobbed at Delhi airport, see pics

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are currently on the promotional spree of their much-awaited film 'Nikamma' which is all set to release in theatres on June 17.

The actors are currently busy with the promotions of the film. They recently arrived in Delhi for the same. However, according to the pictures doing the rounds on social media, the actors were mobbed by their fans who gathered outside Delhi airport to catch their glimpse and greet them.



Meanwhile, the trailer as well as the title track of 'Nikamma' have received positive response from the masses.

Revolving around the story of Adi, played by Abhimanyu, the film traces the transformation of a carefree, jobless slacker to a responsible and reliable person when trouble befalls his family.

'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated to release on June 17, 2022.

Earlier Shilpa Shetty graced the Dance Deewane Juniors judged by Neetu Singh, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi. She was seen pulling host Karan Kundrra’s leg as she entered dancing on the song ‘Main Nagin Tu Sapera' and this left Karan Kundrra struggling to find words to describe how he felt. The judges took this opportunity and had fun with him while even Shilpa Shetty didn’t leave this chance and pulled her leg pointing out that he loves a ‘Naagin, too.

