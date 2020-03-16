REALLY! Not Bhaijaan, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to retain the original title ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ for THIS reason

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and will appear as cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather followed by SRK’s Pathaan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 13:29
movie_image: 
REALLY! Not Bhaijaan, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to retain the original title ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently busy shooting with Pooja Hegde for his upcoming project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Although there had been speculations about changing the title to Bhaijaan, it seems the makers are trying to retain the original title to avoid culture-specific controversies.

Also Read:Superb! A sneak peek at some of the highest paid contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss

Lately, the project is being known as Bhaijaan, but close friends have advised Salman to not go by the title Bhaijaan as it conveys a very ethnic feeling.

“The film is about the one-ness of all Indians, irrespective of caste or culture. To call the film by a culture-specific title seems incongruous. The film was originally called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and that’s the title that Salman is likely to adhere to,” says a source close to the project.

Also Read:Superb! A sneak peek at some of the highest paid contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is recently making headlines for his cameo in south star Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

After much anticipation and a lot of wait the makers finally unveiled the teaser on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. And, it has taken the internet by storm for sure. The teaser shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in action-packed avatars. The major highlight is definitely the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep, leaving the audience on the edge of their seat. Besides, the Tiger 3 actor has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming film Pathaan.

 

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Bhaijaan Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Pooja Hegde Shehnaaz Gill Raghav Juyal Siddhant Nigam Jassie Gill
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 13:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Exclusive! Emily won the challenge with the help of Lord Krishna
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Oh No! Yuvan humiliates Banni in front of everyone, Hemant comes to help
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery, Star Plus latest offering has gripped the audiences’ attention ever since the show...
Imlie: Exclusive! Malini instigates Chenni against Imlie, Imlie gets pregnant again, how will Aryan react?
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Udaariyaan has completely turned into a REVENGE DRAMA before the leap hits
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
WOAH! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming project, details inside
MUMBAI: After the superhit Box Office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy...
OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a disaster as the film has not seen growth in box office...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2fame Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming project,
WOAH! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming project, details inside
Latest Video