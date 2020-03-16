REALLY! Not Bhaijaan, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to retain the original title ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently busy shooting with Pooja Hegde for his upcoming project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Although there had been speculations about changing the title to Bhaijaan, it seems the makers are trying to retain the original title to avoid culture-specific controversies.

Also Read:Superb! A sneak peek at some of the highest paid contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss

Lately, the project is being known as Bhaijaan, but close friends have advised Salman to not go by the title Bhaijaan as it conveys a very ethnic feeling.

“The film is about the one-ness of all Indians, irrespective of caste or culture. To call the film by a culture-specific title seems incongruous. The film was originally called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and that’s the title that Salman is likely to adhere to,” says a source close to the project.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is recently making headlines for his cameo in south star Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

After much anticipation and a lot of wait the makers finally unveiled the teaser on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. And, it has taken the internet by storm for sure. The teaser shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in action-packed avatars. The major highlight is definitely the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep, leaving the audience on the edge of their seat. Besides, the Tiger 3 actor has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming film Pathaan.

