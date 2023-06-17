Really! Not Kriti Sanon but Anushka Sharma, and these two actresses were the first choice for Janaki’s role in Adipurush

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. But did you know that Kriti Sanon was not the first choice for the role of Janaki.
MUMBAI: After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls today. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

But did you know that Kriti Sanon was not the first choice for the role of Janaki. It was earlier reported that Anushka Shamra who had just delivered her baby Vamika would be making her comeback with Adipurush and even had a meeting with Om Raut however things didn’t materialize.

Anushka Shetty was also rumored to be offered Adipurush and this would mean the OG cast of Baahubali would be part of the film however things again never went ahead with her.

South actress Keerthy Suresh was offered the role of Janaki and was on the verge of signing the film however at the very last minute she turned down the offer to sign a Rajnikanth’s film.

Keerthy Suresh was also to be part of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan but she walked out of the project after it was delayed many times. 

Anushka Sharma is all set to be seen in the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress.

Who is your favorite actress? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-Koimoi 

