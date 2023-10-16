Really! Parineeti Chopra shares stunning pics from Maldives trips, clarifies, “NOT on my honeymoon”

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur.

Parineeti took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her recent girl’s trip to Maldives. She shared a picture of her hand in a traditional pink chooda holding a cup of coffee. She captioned the picture, “NOT on my honeymoon #girlstrip.”

This picture is just to keep all speculations about Parineeti and Raghav’s honeymoon at bay. Parineeti who was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj finally returned to Mumbai post her wedding and was looking radiant. She wore an all black outfit with a stunning pink choora and sindoor in her hairline. Pari looked like the quintessential Indian married woman.

The couple is all set to have receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh for their friends.

