Really! Raj Kapoor chose Dimple Kapadia over Neetu Singh for his son Rishi Kapoor’s debut Bobby, read on to know why

MUMBAI: Dimple Kapadia has been in the industry for around five decades. She made her debut with Bobby in 1973 at the age of 16. In the same year, she got married to Rajesh Khanna, and in 1974, the couple welcomed their first child Twinkle Khanna. In these 50 years in the industry, Dimple has broken many stereotypes that one would have about the female leads in Indian films.

Now many know but Dimple was not the first choice in her debut film Bobby with Rishi Kapoor. A senior film analyst and historian spilled the beans on this saying, “Neetu Singh's mother was interested in having her daughter land the lead role in Bobby. She tried, but if rumours were to be believed, Raj Kapoor didn't choose Neetu Singh because she had already done a few films as a child artist such as Dus Lakh, Waaris and Do Kaliyaan.”

He revealed that Raj Kapoor preferred Dimple over Neetu as the latter was a known face while Dimple was fairly new and he wanted a new and raw face for Bobby. The analyst further said, “Who will be the heroine of a Raj Kapoor film? That had always been a topic of great curiosity among people. A set was erected for Kal Aaj Aur Kal at the RK Studio. At that time, Chunnibhai Kapadia, the father of Dimple Kapadia, made her do a test for Raj Kapoor. It was the shot where she climbs down a staircase and hugs Rishi Kapoor. Dimple did a take, and she was shortlisted.’

Dimple gave up her career after marrying Rajesh Khanna as the latter didn’t want her to act. However, as his stardom started fading, the cracks in their marriage appeared and they separated in 1982.

Bobby was a blockbuster that gave Bollywood two big stars Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis



