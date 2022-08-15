REALLY! Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar has a sweet connection with the city of joy, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been in Kolkata on several occasions, be it for film promotions, public events or film shoots. The superstar has a sweet connection with Kolkata-the city of joy.

Recently while promoting his next film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in Kolkata Akshay revealed that during his initial days, in the early 80s, he worked in Kolkata’s iconic Globe Cinema near New Market area for two years and the city has always held a special place in his heart. Now that Globe has been shut down permanently, he feels sad about it and also left heartbroken since he watched a lot of films in Globe.

Incidentally, after the closing, Globe Cinema has now been rebuilt as a mini-mall with multiplexes. The original single-screen theatre was built in a heritage building of the 19th Century just opposite the New Market entrance. It was previously known as Old Opera House. Interestingly, during the Second World War, the hall provided entertainment for Allied troops stationed in Calcutta. In 2016, the newly opened Globe cinema came up with a two-theatre multiplex, more than 100 retail stores and a food court.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s next ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has been directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film which is releasing on August 11 also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in pivotal roles.

