Really! Rani Mukerji on keeping her daughter away from the media glare, says “already there is so much attention, want her to realise she isn’t special…”

Rani Mukerji on keeping her daughter away from the media glare, says "already there is so much attention, want her to realise she isn't special…"

She is also known to be the lucky mascot for many filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI:   Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented and sought after actresses in the Hindi film industry. Her screen presence, her performance, her charm is all well known to her fans. She is also known to be the lucky mascot for many filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Also Read-Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

After recently impressing her fans in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, What Women What. The duo seem to share a great rapport and have also previously worked together in teh film Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002).


Rani is married to Yash Raj’s heir Aditya Chopra and the couple have a daughter together named Adira. The latter has hardly ever been photographed by the media and Kareena was curious to know what power she and Aditya had that 8 year old Adira’s photo is never taken by the paparazzi. Rani responded, “No, super power. I just very sweetly tell them, please don't take baby's photos and they don't. They are very sweet. And they have been like this right from the very beginning. Because they know Adi is a private person, I'm a private person.”

Also Read- Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here's what the actress has to say

Rani further added, “For me it was very important for Adira to have a normal upbringing in school. Because already there is so much attention that a child normally gets, when you are a child of famous parents. It was important for me to make Adira realise she isn't special because of who she is born to. She has to make herself special with what she would do in life.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

