Really! Rohit Shetty revealed 'Singham' shoot completed in less than 5 months; Says ‘We used to work 20 hours a day’

MUMBAI: Indian Police Force, the director Rohit Shetty's debut web series, is about to premiere. He revealed some fascinating details about the first installment of his popular franchise, Singham, in a promotional interview. One of the most successful franchises in the Hindi cinema industry, it broke box office records.

As to the rumors, Rohit disclosed certain details regarding the 2011 movie while promoting his next web series. During an interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, he mentioned that the film's filming was finished in under five months.

According to Rohit Shetty, his team's dedication, which included 20 hours a day of work, was what made it possible. He said, “We all worked very hard to shoot that film. Singham was all set for release in 4.5 months and we used to work 20 hours a day. It won’t be my work and dedication alone, we need such a team.”

He continued by stating that the crew he has worked with for all these years has never once voiced any complaints about working in such long hours. Ajay Devgn received the script for Singham around two in the morning, and the filming in Goa began at seven the next morning, according to Rohit, who was promoting his other movie Cirkus in 2022.

Ajay arrived in the country from London at about ten o'clock at night before he heard the screenplay. Although the tryout for the costume took some time, he had his hair styled for the part. Thus, they began narrating the script at 11 or 12 at night and finished it by 2 am.

Singham Again, the third installment in the franchise, will be released by Rohit Shetty. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ajay Devgn. Under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, and Ajay Devgn Films, it is being produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is slated to open in theaters on August 15, 2024.

