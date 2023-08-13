Really! Salman Khan wanted to replace Shah Rukh Khan in THIS film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Read on to know more

Salman, who has been part of many blockbusters in his career, once wanted to replace SRK in one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies.
MUMBAI:Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his Eid releases. This year, after four years, his fans will get to see him on the big screens on Eid in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and fans flocked to the theaters to see the film. His fans are eagerly awaiting to see him in his next. 

Salman, who has been part of many blockbusters in his career, once wanted to replace SRK in one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies. After the massive success of his film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhasali wanted to recreate Aishwarya and Salman’s magical chemistry back in Devdas, however the director later changed his mind and felt Shahrukh would do a better job and cast him instead. Salman reportedly was so furious at Bhansali that he never worked with him after that.

Aishwarya and Salman who reportedly started dating after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, broke up on ugly terms after Devdas. Sanjay wanted to cast the duo in his film Bajirao Mastani as well but since the two were not on good terms he made the film with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone instead. 

Salman did do a cameo in Bhansali’s Saawariya as they patched up after years. Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif while SRK has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. 

