Really! Salman Khan was not the first choice of Rakesh Roshan for Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan, he wanted THIS actor instead

MUMBAI : Karan Arjun was a cult film on reincarnation of its time. Apart from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the film also starred The 1990 film was a massive hit and was directed by Rakesh Roshan. The storyline was based on two brothers Karan and Arjun who are murdered by their father’s greedy uncle and are then reborn as Ajay and Vijay to take revenge for their fathers death as well.

Did you know, however, that Salman Khan was not the first choice of director-producer Rakesh Roshan? Reportedly the latter wanted Ajay Devgn to play the role, even Aamir Khan was being considered for the film.

In a previous interview, Roshan told a news portal, “The original choice of actors was Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. But they were not happy with their respective parts and wanted to switch. So Shah Rukh wanted to play Karan while Ajay desired to essay Arjun. However, I refused to do so. Hence, they both backed out of the film.”

He further concluded, “I then approached Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and both jumped at the script. However, Aamir made it clear that he was shooting some movie at that point and that he can start only six months later. But I couldn’t have waited for so long. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh found out that Salman and Aamir have shown interest. This is when he came back to me. He said sorry and insisted that he wants to do the film. And his dates were available. So, I went to Aamir and explained him the situation. Also, I had worked with Shah Rukh before – you can say that I gave him a break in King Uncle. Aamir understood and this is how the male lead actors of the film were locked.”

