Really! Sana Khan’s husband Mufti Anas Saiyad reveals he used to call her ‘sister’ when he first met her

MUMBAI :Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan who has impressed fans with her performance in films like Jai, Wajah Tum Ho and many more quit the world of entertainment when she married Mufti Anas Saiyad in 2020. The actress amazes her fans by sharing her amazing travel videos and pictures every now and then. Fans are in awe of how happy and content Sana looks after being married. A few months back Sana and Anas also revealed in a joint interview with Iqra Tv channel that they are expecting their first child and the baby will arrive in June 2023.

As per an entertainment portal, Anas has revealed that Anas used to call Sana ‘Baji’, which means sister. The Gujarat based businessman said that once when he met Salman Khan he found that the former actress was praying the Namaaz and was touched by her simplicity.

In fact, Anas also revealed that many industry people had told him that Sana used to pray the Namaaz five times in a day and felt that she doesn't belong to this side of the world at all.

Anas also told an entertainment portal how he was impressed by the way Sana looked after her parents and took care of everything that they needed. All these things and more eventually made him fall in love with her. He is now quite surprised that destiny had chosen Sana to be his wife and he once called her ‘Baji’.

