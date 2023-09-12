Really! “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Animal”, insider addresses on-going rumors about Tripti Dimri’s role

The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.
MUMBAI :  The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

As per reports, while Parineeti was supposed to play Rashmika’s role in Animal, Sara Ali Khan had auditioned for the role of Zoya which ultimately went to Tripti Dimri. Sara read the script and loved it however, reportedly Sandeep was not convinced that Sara could play such a bold character. 

An insider has now addressed these rumors and said, “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal”

On the work front, Sara was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

