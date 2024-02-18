Really! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan check out the superstitions these stars follow

MUMBAI :Many of us believe in superstitions like going out with a black thread around our ankles or putting a kala tikka or never giving a scissor directly into someone’s hand, ect. Well. our stars are no different. They too follow many superstitions to keep a check on their success and it has worked for them for years. Let’s take a look at some stars and the superstitions they follow.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Jawan actor never sits in a car that does not have the number 555 on it. The actor considers the number very lucky for him. He even has it in his personal email address.

Deepika Padukone

The gorgeous Fighter actress always visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple just before the release of her films.

Ekta Kapoor

TV producer Ekta considers the letter K as lucky for her. Most of her projects begin with the letter K. her shows include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasamh Se.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir considers his mother Neetu Kapoor lucky for him. He thus uses the number 8 which is her birthdate. He and Alia even had number 8 on their wedding kaleeras and mangalsutra.

Kartik Aaryan

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor once said that he is extremely superstitious. He said, I am fortunate enough that my dreams have been fulfilled. However, I don’t share my dreams with others, as I want to fulfill them first.”

Karan Johar

Just like Ekta Kapoor, Karan too feels K has been lucky for him and has held onto the letter for most of his projects. However he took the risk with Dostana but the film did wonders. Some of his projects with K include Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, etc,

What are your thoughts on the superstitions of these actors? Do you follow any of these yourself? Tell us in the comments below.

