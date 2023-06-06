Really! Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger amuses netizens, say “Bhai 90s ki Yad Dila Di”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed Badshah of the Hindi Film industry. There are many who have mimicked him and tried to copy his style. Now a self confessed fan of the Pathaan star named Suraj Kumar has left netizens surprised. He has shared a video of himself where he looks like SRk in his younger days. He is wearing a beige T shirt and denim pants.

Also Read-WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”

Fans of Khan got nostalgic and couldn't believe their eyes that he is just a doppelganger. He captioned his video, “#chhotashahrukh#trending”

One netizen wrote, “Jab Shahrukh filmon mein aaya tha to Aisa Hi dikhta tha “ Another one wrote, “Ye 90s ka shahrukh khan hai.....u look exactly like him”, another one wrote, “Too good brother god bless you”, one wrote, “Bhai 90s ke Daur ki Yad Dila Di” One commented, “Kabhi kisiko chota maat samajh na, iswar kise kaha pohochayega kisiko nehi pata... Chota srk God bless u bhai”

Also Read-Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan

What did you think of Suraj Kumar’s look, does he remind you of SRK?

Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.