Really! Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger amuses netizens, say “Bhai 90s ki Yad Dila Di”

He has shared a video of himself where he looks like SRk in his younger days. He is wearing a beige T shirt and denim pants.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 15:56
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed Badshah of the Hindi Film industry. There are many who have mimicked him and tried to copy his style. Now a self confessed fan of the Pathaan star named Suraj Kumar has left netizens surprised. He has shared a video of himself where he looks like SRk in his younger days. He is wearing a beige T shirt and denim pants. 

Also Read-WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”

Fans of Khan got nostalgic and couldn't believe their eyes that he is just a doppelganger. He captioned his video, “#chhotashahrukh#trending”

One netizen wrote, “Jab Shahrukh filmon mein aaya tha to Aisa Hi dikhta tha “ Another one wrote, “Ye 90s ka shahrukh khan hai.....u look exactly like him”, another one wrote, “Too good brother god bless you”, one wrote, “Bhai 90s ke Daur ki Yad Dila Di” One commented, “Kabhi kisiko chota maat samajh na, iswar kise kaha pohochayega kisiko nehi pata... Chota srk God bless u bhai”

Also Read-Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan

What did you think of Suraj Kumar’s look, does he remind you of SRK?

Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan JAWAN Raees Gauri Khan Aryan Khan Suhana Khan Dilwale Chhota Shahrukh Suraj Kumar Om Shanti Om My Name is Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Mimi unhappy with Kairav and Muskaan’s marriage
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Katha Ankahee: Sweet Talk! Viaan talks about his change, Katha sees Viaan happy
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”
MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for sometime not only for his films and OTT projects but also...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Malti Devi to be the main hurdle between Anuj and Anupama’s union
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Vikrant the right guy for Lakshmi as he appears to be?
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Really! Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger amuses netizens, say “Bhai 90s ki Yad Dila Di”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed Badshah of the Hindi Film industry. There are many who have mimicked him and...
Recent Stories
Aaliya Siddiqui
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaliya Siddiqui
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”
shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn
Kya Baat Hai! Orry Awatramani meets Rahul Gandhi in London, shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn
1
Must read! Fans praise Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurana for this gesture, say "Bhagwan aise bete har maa baap ko de"
bikini with dad
Shocking! "Daughters in bikini with dad not the Indian culture" Netizens trolls Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the latest holiday picture
1
Uff! Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up some sun in a bright yellow bikini, her baby nugget enjoyed too, check it out
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”