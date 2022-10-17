Really! Shahrukh on his success and failures, “I may be stubborn and an idiot but it works for me”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is one of the most well read and educated actors of our times. His witty humor and knowledge about various things has often surprised many. Well, they don’t call him ‘The Badshah of Bollywood’ for nothing!

SRK however has not only seen unimaginable successes in his career but also several failures. His 2001 film Asoka opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of them that failed to impress fans as well as critics.

Speaking about it he had earlier said, “I don’t take chances with other people’s money. I put my money where my mouth is. I could have even released the film in 500 theatres and recovered my money but I didn’t want to do that. The price I pay is foregoing profit.”

Khan added, “I could have easily made money and bought a BMW with it. But I already have a BMW and Juhi also has one. So it’s okay.”

SRK went on to say that he has never signed a film based on only the money. He said, “That’s worked for me for 10 years. I may be stubborn and an idiot but it works for me. I have taken the onus on myself to make a different film. I want to make an Indian film that runs in Bihar and in mainstream theatres in Birmingham.”

Khan will next be seen in two action films Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and Jawan opposite Nayanthara, and the social comedy drama Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Credit- indianexpress