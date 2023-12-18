Really! Sharmila Tagore opens up about how her decisions of wearing a bikini, getting married and having children went against her

The actress has now spoken about the choices she made when she was young.When asked to give advice to young actors of today, Sharmila said, “Well, the first thing one learns is not to give advice because everybody reacts…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Sharmila

MUMBAI: Actress Sharmila Tagore once ruled the Hindi film industry. The actress was ahead of her time when she decided to don a bikini in films and even decided to get married and had 3 kids at the peak of her career and continued to work in films. She has been an inspiration to many. The actress has now spoken about the choices she made when she was young.

Also Read- Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3

When asked to give advice to young actors of today, Sharmila said, “Well, the first thing one learns is not to give advice because everybody reacts to it differently when they do ask for advice. But when you tell them, they don’t really like it. This is what has been my experience. So, they want to vent or they want to share, perhaps, but everybody has to choose their own way. It’s difficult to give advice to anybody because my journey and the choices I’ve made are my own.”

She added, “Don’t deny that voice that is asking for something because sometimes, for various reasons, women are very tentative about expressing their own needs and desires. They can easily be coerced or taught or very affectionately told to change their ways or whatever. So, the idea is to understand yourself and what you want, and then go ahead and get it in a very sustained way and not get off that path.”

Sharmila further stated, “A lot of people today want to be actors because they think it’s such a glamorous profession and you can buy a car and a house and everything in three years, whereas any other profession, it will take you very long. But you do not understand the fragility, the lot of other challenges.”

Speaking of the choices she made when she was young, “’ve lived my life following my convictions. And I’ve taken lots of decisions that have gone against the grain at that time–getting married, deciding to have children because I believe that there’s a body clock. There’s a time to wear a bikini and a time to do something else. The timing of life is very important, to adapt to change, to grow with that time, to keep yourself relevant. For that, you have to be in tune with your surroundings and learn from everybody.”

Also Read-Must Read! This is WHAT Sharmila Tagore tells daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan whenever the latter addresses herself 'like her daughter'; READ

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress 

Sharmila Tagore bikini Kashmir Ki Kali Shammi Kapoor Shashi Kapoor Tiger Pataudi Cricket Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba warns the police to take her complaint to the higher authorities
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Chinmayee Salvi on her career plans: Acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously
MUMBAI: Chinmayee Salvi is currently seen in Sony SAB's popular show Wagle Ki Duniya. The actress plays the role of...
Jhanak: What! Anirudh buys a simple yet elegant saree for Jhanak for the Puja
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
What! Not Akshaye Khanna, but this actor was the first choice of the movie Ittefaq
MUMBAI: Actor Akshaye Khanna is no doubt one of the most loved actors. The actor is indeed less to be seen in the...
Candid! Shahid Kapoor gives credit to his wife Mira for convincing him to take on 'Kabir Singh' character; She calls ‘people love to see him in messed-up characters’
MUMBAI: Kabir Singh, a 2019 movie starring Shahid Kapoor, was one of the year's biggest hits despite receiving harsh...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Reyansh Creates Chaos for Jay and Aradhna's First Night
MUMBAI: In this stormy love tale, Aradhna eagerly awaits Jay's arrival in their room, anticipating a joyous first night...
Recent Stories
Akshaye
What! Not Akshaye Khanna, but this actor was the first choice of the movie Ittefaq
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshaye
What! Not Akshaye Khanna, but this actor was the first choice of the movie Ittefaq
Shahid
Candid! Shahid Kapoor gives credit to his wife Mira for convincing him to take on 'Kabir Singh' character; She calls ‘people love to see him in messed-up characters’
Kareena
Surprising! Kareena Kapoor opens up about 'Catfight' with Priyanka Chopra in the 90s ‘Rubbish’; ‘We were all wanting to prove ourselves’
Katrina
OMG! When Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra reportedly indulged in a fight over the 'Best At The Last' spotlight in a show; the Former said 'I was always supposed to...'
Tejas
Must Read! After Tejas, these are some more movies that Aerial based action, check out the list
Ali Fazal
Must read! Ali Fazal reveals doing ‘stupid’ things to impress Richa Chadha, Recognizing her as a badass chick; Says ‘When I saw her…’