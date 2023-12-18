Really! Sharmila Tagore opens up about how her decisions of wearing a bikini, getting married and having children went against her

MUMBAI: Actress Sharmila Tagore once ruled the Hindi film industry. The actress was ahead of her time when she decided to don a bikini in films and even decided to get married and had 3 kids at the peak of her career and continued to work in films. She has been an inspiration to many. The actress has now spoken about the choices she made when she was young.

When asked to give advice to young actors of today, Sharmila said, “Well, the first thing one learns is not to give advice because everybody reacts to it differently when they do ask for advice. But when you tell them, they don’t really like it. This is what has been my experience. So, they want to vent or they want to share, perhaps, but everybody has to choose their own way. It’s difficult to give advice to anybody because my journey and the choices I’ve made are my own.”

She added, “Don’t deny that voice that is asking for something because sometimes, for various reasons, women are very tentative about expressing their own needs and desires. They can easily be coerced or taught or very affectionately told to change their ways or whatever. So, the idea is to understand yourself and what you want, and then go ahead and get it in a very sustained way and not get off that path.”

Sharmila further stated, “A lot of people today want to be actors because they think it’s such a glamorous profession and you can buy a car and a house and everything in three years, whereas any other profession, it will take you very long. But you do not understand the fragility, the lot of other challenges.”

Speaking of the choices she made when she was young, “’ve lived my life following my convictions. And I’ve taken lots of decisions that have gone against the grain at that time–getting married, deciding to have children because I believe that there’s a body clock. There’s a time to wear a bikini and a time to do something else. The timing of life is very important, to adapt to change, to grow with that time, to keep yourself relevant. For that, you have to be in tune with your surroundings and learn from everybody.”

Credit-IndianExpress