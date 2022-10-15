Really! Shefai Shah talks about her career choices and increasing success says, “I was obsessed with Srideviji”

MUMBAI : From Gujari theater, to Television to becoming one of the most sought after actresses of Indian cinema, Shefali Shah has come a long way. With a career spanning over 3 decades, the actress made a niched for herself in the world of female oriented strong roles.

Shefali was recently seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G and her performance has always left a mark on the audiences. When asked how she felt about doing a film that talks about a controversial topic she said, “I love it. As an audience, I don’t like the moral of the story kind of films. No one likes being preached to. Anything told in an entertaining way will automatically get more eyeballs. As it’s rightly said, a sugar-coated quinine tablet is easier to take than just a quinine tablet.”

Speaking of her recent daring career choices like Delhi Crime, Shefali said, “After Delhi Crime 2, I received the best compliment from my son. He said you know you have become like Iron Man. I asked him if it was like I am like a superwoman? He shared that every Marvel superhero has been played by various actors except Iron Man. Only one actor has played it and you’ve become like that. You cannot be replaced. I was so touched that I wanted to print and put it on the walls.”

Talking about her inspiration Shefali added, “I didn’t ever think that I would become an actor. It was not on the horizon. However, I must add that my biggest inspiration, actually I was just obsessed with Sridevi ji. I was also told that I looked like her and then slowly I started imitating her. Thankfully, wisdom came knocking one day and I was like what am I doing? There can’t be another Sridevi, so stop it. That way it wouldn’t have become my calling as I was trying to be somebody else. Another one who still remains a favorite is Smita Patil. They were both just something else.”

Shefali was also seen in the OTT film Jalsa and Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings as the latter’s mother and the Netflix film did extremely well.

