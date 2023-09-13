Really! Sunny Deol took dad Dharmendra to the US NOT for a medical treatment, Gadar 2 actor “miffed with false reports”

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. He is currently riding high on the success of his last film Gadar 2, which has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Earlier there were reports that Sunny’s dad Dharmendra who also gave a noteworthy performance in Karan Johar’s recent hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been struggling with his health, due to which Sunny had taken a break from his work commitments to take his father to the US for his medical treatment.

However Sunny has denied this development and is quite upset over the untrue reports. A source said, “He is miffed with these false reports claiming medical treatment. Every time he takes his father somewhere it doesn’t have to be for medical reasons!”

Sunny simply took his parents to the US for a much needed vacation.

Gadar has made a whopping Rs 515.03 crores within a month of its release and is the second highest grossing Hindi film. Gadar has surpassed the collections of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

