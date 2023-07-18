Really! Sunny Leone spills the beans on how her stage name came to be; “Out of all the names..”

Sunny has a huge fan following and fans simply love to see her posts and videos.
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI : Sunny Leone gained immense popularity after her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She then went on to do films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela and many more. The actress is also known for her amazing dance moves and some of her popular dance numbers include Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Laila Teri Le Legi, Piya More, and many more.

Sunny has now opened up about how she got her name Sunny. She told a news portal, "I was in the US doing an interview for a magazine and they said, 'What do you want your name to be?' I couldn't think of anything at that moment. I was working at a tax and retirement firm and I worked for the HR department, accounting department, and another agent. I helped with all these things, and then I was also a receptionist. So, I was doing the interview in this place and I knew I had to get off the phone soon and get back to work, because I would get caught. And they were like 'what would you like your name to be' and I said, 'Use Sunny as my first name, and then you can pick the last name."

Sunny further said, “Sunny is my brother’s nickname. His name is Sandeep Singh, we call him Sunny. My mom hated that I named myself Sunny. She said, ‘Out of all the names, that’s the one you pick?’ I was like, yeah, it’s just what came to my mind… And then the magazine picked the last name and I just kept it.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is currently enjoying the praises that her film Kennedy is getting after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress walked the carpet at the film festival and looked stunning in all her outfits. 

According to sources, the actress will be seen in a dance number in an OTT series titled Gangster.

