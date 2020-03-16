Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved and top-notch jodis in the industry. The couple got married in 1991 and during that time SRK was climbing the peak of his success in the industry. SRK once revealed the same and recalled how he trolled his in-laws who were doubtful about his interfaith wedding with Gauri.

Years ago, Shah Rukh revisited his wedding ceremony and said, “I remember her whole family had come. Old fashioned people. I respect them all and their beliefs. And at that old fashioned reception, everyone was sitting around. I arrived there at 1.15. Everyone started whispering, ‘Musalman ladka hai… kudi da naam badal jauga kya? Musalman ho jaugi (The boy is a Muslim. Will he change the girl's name? Will she become a Muslim too)', they were all saying in Punjabi.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor further stated, "So maine kaha ‘dekhiye ye toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad, ye ghar se bahar nahi niklegi, aur iska naam hum Ayesha kardege, and she will be like this (See now she will stay in the burka, will not step out of the house. We will change her name to Ayesha and that's how it will be)."

“After that incident, the actor mentioned how the opinions changed and Now a time has come that her family loves me more than they love her,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in his forthcoming movies Pathaan and Dunki and Atlee's next. With Pathaan, he is making his comeback in Bollywood after 4 years. He was last seen in the 2018 released Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

