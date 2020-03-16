Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had inter-religion marriage in 1991, and are the most successful Bollywood couples
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved and top-notch jodis in the industry. The couple got married in 1991 and during that time SRK was climbing the peak of his success in the industry. SRK once revealed the same and recalled how he trolled his in-laws who were doubtful about his interfaith wedding with Gauri.

Also Read: Revealed! Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t want to address SRK as ‘Sir’, and here is the reason

Years ago, Shah Rukh revisited his wedding ceremony and said, “I remember her whole family had come. Old fashioned people. I respect them all and their beliefs. And at that old fashioned reception, everyone was sitting around. I arrived there at 1.15. Everyone started whispering, ‘Musalman ladka hai… kudi da naam badal jauga kya? Musalman ho jaugi (The boy is a Muslim. Will he change the girl's name? Will she become a Muslim too)', they were all saying in Punjabi.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor further stated, "So maine kaha ‘dekhiye ye toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad, ye ghar se bahar nahi niklegi, aur iska naam hum Ayesha kardege, and she will be like this (See now she will stay in the burka, will not step out of the house. We will change her name to Ayesha and that's how it will be)."

Also Read: Revealed! Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t want to address SRK as ‘Sir’, and here is the reason

“After that incident, the actor mentioned how the opinions changed and Now a time has come that her family loves me more than they love her,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in his forthcoming movies Pathaan and Dunki and Atlee's next. With Pathaan, he is making his comeback in Bollywood after 4 years. He was last seen in the 2018 released Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. 

Credit: SPOTBOYE

Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Pathaan Lion Dunki Aryan Khan Suhana Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 19:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Interesting! Ram decides to close the case, Priya still continues
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always given us a reason to binge-watch it.Also read - ...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: High Drama! Ram takes Krish’s help, Priya decides to help him
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always given us a reason to binge-watch it.Also read - ...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Suspicious! Priya wonders why Nandini is against reopening the case
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always given us a reason to binge-watch it.Also read -...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Akriti sees Gungun hugging Anubhav, gets insecure
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Gungun calls Anubhav again, the latter leaves his wedding
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat decides to talk to Sai and forgive her, Sai goes missing
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! I am not at all comfortable performing bold scenes unless they are an integral part of the project: Payal Ghosh
Exclusive! I am not at all comfortable performing bold scenes unless they are an integral part of the project: Payal Ghosh
Latest Video