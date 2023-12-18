Really! Is Triptii Dimri seeing Sam Merchant after splitting up with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma? Read on to know more details!

Rumors are rife that Tripti is moving forward in her personal life, as the actress reportedly dating a man named Sam Merchant following her breakup with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma. Pictures of the actress with him have surfaced, most notably from a recent wedding they both attended.
Triptii Dimri

MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri's breakthrough role in Bulbbul and Qala has helped her rise to the top. Following her brief appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress has become popularly known as the new "national crush" on social media.

(Also read: Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...' )

Let's find out more about him by probing into his background. Sam Merchant is dating Triptii Dimri. The Laila Majnu actress posted multiple pictures of herself on her Instagram profile during a wedding event. She looked beautiful in a white lehenga choli. Among the photos was a selfie taken with a man by the name of Sam Merchant.

Triptii and Sam are rumored to be the newest lovebirds in town, and they are already together. Not only this image but others of the two featuring them posing and standing close to one another were shared on the actress's fan pages.

Sam Merchant founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa, according to his Instagram bio. Before this, Merchant was a model and the 2002 Gladrags Manhunt Contest winner, according to a report by the popular news portal.

Sam tried his hand at modeling for a short while before starting his own business, working mostly for hotels and exotic beach clubs in Goa. Stars like Triptii, Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani follow him on Instagram, where he has about 249k followers. Sam loves to travel, and he is also a travel blogger. His Instagram profile is full of pictures from all around the world that he has endorsed by brands.

(Also read: Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in a relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh, here are the pictures)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Filmibeat

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 12:22

