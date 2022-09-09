REALLY! A tweet from KRK’s verified Twitter account claims his life is under threat, details inside

Less than a day after actor-criticist Kamal Rashid Khan was granted bail in the derogatory tweets case, a tweet from his verified Twitter account has claimed that his life is under threat

KRK

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK’s case has taken a new dramatic turn. Less than a day after he was granted bail in the derogatory tweets case, a tweet from his verified Twitter account has claimed that his life is under threat. The tweet is purportedly from KRK’s 23-year-old son Faisal Kamaal. However, it has not been verified if the tweet is indeed from Faisal and whether there is some basis to the threat mentioned.

Also Read: Latest Update! Mumbai Court grants bail to KRK in molestation case, but will remain in jail for controversial tweets

On Thursday afternoon, the account, which had been dormant since KRK’s arrest last week, saw activity. In a two-tweet thread, the account posted, “I am KRK’s son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father.”

The Twitter user then tagged actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh as well as former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking for their help in the matter. The message continued, “I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. #WeStandWithKRK.”

Also Read: Latest Update! Mumbai Court grants bail to KRK in molestation case, but will remain in jail for controversial tweets

He was granted bail in the molestation case by a Mumbai court on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was given bail in the tweets case as well. It is unclear whether KRK, who was in judicial custody, was released immediately or not.

Credit: Hindustan Times

movies Bollywood Kamal Rashid Khan KRK KRK Twitter Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan Abhishek Bachchan Ritesh Deshmukh TellyChakkar
