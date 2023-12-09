Really! Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi finds love in Vaibhav Raj Gupta; couple to have Roka ceremony by the end of the year?

Vaibhav too is an actor and has been part of projects like Gullak (2019), Noor (2017), and Ascharyachakit!
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Harleen Sethi is a well known face in the entertainment world. She gained immense popularity with her show Broken But Beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey. The gorgeous actress was dating actor Vicky Kaushal briefly but neither ever confirmed or denied seeing each other. The two broke up in 2019.

A source told a news portal, “Given Harleen’s past relationship, which was much talked about, she has decided to be low-key about this one until she feels comfortable talking about it.” Vaibhav too is an actor and has been part of projects like Gullak (2019), Noor (2017), and Ascharyachakit! He was also seen in the Netflix show Mai starring Sakshi Tanwar. Haarlem meanwhile was in Kohrra starring Barun Sobti. The show also stars Suvinder Vicky, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley, and Manish Chaudhary in the lead roles. 

An official confirmation is awaited from the couple’s side though. 

