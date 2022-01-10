REALLY! Vikram Vedha to have a sequel? Hrithik Roshan drops a hint

MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, the action-entertainer Vikram Vedha finally released yesterday, on September 30. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of demand for the sequel to Vikram Vedha. The first day reaction videos are full of viewers heaping praises for the film and demanding that Vikram Vedha's second part should be made. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan recently hinted about a possible sequel.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan during the song launch of 'Alcoholia' which took place two weeks back in Mumbai had hinted about a possible sequel of the film.

This came when Radhika Apte jokingly remarked that she wished if she had got a chance to dance with Hrithik Roshan in the song 'Alcoholia' to which Hrithik replied, "For Radhika, we should start thinking about a sequel. Vikram, Vedha, Priya (Radhika Apte's character)...everyone will be on the same side and we can all dance on another song like 'Alcoholia' in part 2."

Yogita Bihani, who plays Chanda in Vikram Vedha, too raised laughs as she joked, "Main ro dungi. Mere saath dhokha hua hai. I was promised that I'll be a part of the song to which Hrithik told her, "In Part 2, (you'll get a chance). Chanda (will be back), in some way. We'll figure out something."

Credit: Bollywood Hungama