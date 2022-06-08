REALLY! This is what Janhvi Kapoor has to say about her debut in the Telugu film industry opposite Junior NTR

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and is currently promoting her recently released film Good Luck Jerry that started streaming on Disney+Hostar on July 29

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her recently released film Good Luck Jerry. For the past few months, there were reports of Janhvi making her south film debut with Jr NTR. However, in a recent interview, she denied the reports and said that she has not received any offer from the south film industry yet.

“Opportunity of working with NTR (Jr NTR) sir would mean so much to me. He is such a legend, but unfortunately, the offer hasn't come my way yet,” Roohi actress was quoted saying.

She also shared her wish to work with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. She said that she would love to do cinema along the lines of those classic Mani Ratnam films.

Janhvi also shared that she texted Nayanthara a 'thank you' note for sharing the positive review for Good Luck Jerry trailer. In response to the Gunjan Saxena actress’ text, Nayanthara wished her luck and said that she is rooting for her. The south star also mentioned that she is proud of Janhvi for doing such work early in her career.

Meanwhile, the tinsel-town diva is garnering appreciation from the critics and is being praised by the movie buffs for her performance in Siddharth Sen’s directorial. Good Luck Jerry began streaming on Disney+Hostar on July 29. Apart from Janhvi, the flick also features Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, and Neeraj Sood in key roles.

Latest Video