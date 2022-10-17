REALLY! This is What Sushmita Sen said about Nora Fatehi’s version of ‘Dilbar Dilbar’, Her reaction will Shock you

MUMBAI : Also read : Lovely! Sushmita Sen Looks like a Diva in these Pictures

Sushmita Sen is known for making peculiar acting choices and has been recently making news over her upcoming project – Taali where she will be essaying the role of a transgender. After Aarya, she gained immense critical acclaim and now will be seen in another web series.

Sushmita Sen has some great songs to her name where she performed exceptionally. They include, Chunnari Chunnari, Dilbar Dilbar, Mehboob Mere to name a few. However, in 2018, Dilbar Dilbar was revamped and Nora Fatehi was cast in the new version.

Sushmita Sen too admitted in a previous interview with another portal that Nora was brilliant with it. In the year 2020, Sushmita had said that she was happy Nora didn’t try to match anything. “She was Nora Fatehi and she was brilliant with it,” were the actress’s words.

Sushmita added that remixes contain a lot of coming back to older songs that are not done so nicely and she thought Nora brought in the elements of her roots and her dance form- belly dancing and it was her kind of presence to it.

She was all praises for Nora and mentioned that even if every generation brought in a newer version and did it as well as they did it, with Nora, she was okay and it was fantastic.

Also read: Exclusive! Vishaal Kapoor roped in for Sushmita Sen starrer Taali

Credits: Bollywood Hungama