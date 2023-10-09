Really! When Ameesha Patel called Sanjay Dutt her “family” and Salman Khan her “Naughty best friend”

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel ruled the 90’s and is still remembered for her dream debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actress who was recently seen opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 is riding high on its success. The makers recently threw a success bash where the who’s who of Bollywood made an appearance. 

Also Read- What! Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her she should take retirement from acting after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Ameesha is one of the few who has had the opportunity to work with the stalwarts of Bollywood like Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan during the peak of her career. She has a unique perspective on them and has spoken about it. Talking of Aamir khan she said, “He is very  very professional, very methodical, someone very rehearsed and deep”. Also mentioning that he is  “very particular”

She speaks very fondly of Sanjay Dutt saying, “Sanju is my family. He also says, ‘Ameesha you are too good for this industry, mein nikal de raha hu tujhe. You are too simple, you are too naive, tu chal mein shaadi karvata hu tere . He is always trying to hook me up from the beginning. Since 20 years, he has been trying to find me a correct match and he always says, ‘Ye bachchi hai, give her toys. This is the way to her heart.’ He tells this to everyone to impress me. Couple of guys have come to me after listening to Sanjay and I have rejected them and Sanju always says, ‘Jab teri shaadi hogi na kanyadan mein karuga and I will be very happy when you get married. Your kids will play with my kids.’ He is like one of those guys.”

Also Read- Must read! Anil Sharma comments on Ameesha Patel's attitude problems, read more

Ameesha has worked with Salman Khan in Yeh Hai Jalwa, with Aamir in Mangal Pandey: The Rising and with Sanjay Dutt in Tathastu and Chatur Singh Two Star.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress

