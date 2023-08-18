Really! When Esha Deol opened up about her ‘orthodox Punjabi’ dad Dharmendra not happy with her joining films

MUMBAI: Esha Deol might have had a short career stint in Bollywood but she made her mark nevertheless with films like Dhoom, Insaan, Just Married, Hijack, and many more. The actress comes from a strong filmy family where her father Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini were superstars of their time.

Esha has however revealed a shocking truth about her father Dharmendra who is of an orthodox mindset and didn’t want her to join films. Opening up about it she said, “It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually.”

Esha further said, “We are not allowed to go out that often. Mama’s there so we manage to go out for sports. We had to go for state level outside Bombay, he said no, I didn’t go. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we wear trousers or salwar kameez.’

Credit-DNA



