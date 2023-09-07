Really! When Ranveer Singh revealed how Deepika disclosed the strange request he had on sets of Bajirao Mastani, saying “It really helped me”

In 2015 Deepika Padukone had revealed that Ranveer wanted everyone on the film’s set to call him Bajirao. Ranveer clarified about the strange request and how it helped him a lot.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 14:15
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. The actor who is married to Bollywood beauty and actress Deepika Padukone has given many hits with her and one of them is Bajirao Mastani.

Also Read- WHAT! Ranveer Singh opens up about his Casting Couch experience; was asked to be 'smart'

In 2015 Deepika Padukone had revealed that Ranveer wanted everyone on the film’s set to call him Bajirao. Ranveer clarified about the strange request and how it helped him a lot. He told a news portal, “It's a very difficult process to get into such a distinct character. I changed the way I looked, changed my body, my voice and accent... I would come on set, go to my make up room and take about two hours to get ready, with all the scars, eye make up, earrings, angrakhas, layers over layers... At one point, I also had a fake moustache. I would change, do exercises for my voice and body, so that I would get into my character completely before the shooting”

He further said, “t has never taken me more than 30 minutes to get ready for my characters before. So, after spending these two hours getting ready, and after I stepped out of the room, completely in character, if the AD (assistant director) said, 'Ranveer is walking on the set'. I would be like, 'Mere saare kaam pe unhone paani pher diya (You have spoilt all my hard work). Why are you reminding me that I'm Ranveer, when I've done all this work to leave Ranveer behind and step into this distinctive characterisation? It was a bizarre request, but it really helped.”

Also Read- “Joker spotted wearing bed sheet” - netizens troll Ranveer Singh on his latest public appearance

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Project K and Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-HindustanTimes

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bajirao Mastani Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra Ram Leela Padmaavat Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Interesting! Charu Asopa reacts to Rajeev Sen wanting to get back together: “Unfortunately, people realise someone's worth…”
MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. The...
OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react
MUMBAI :Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his sweetheart Drisha Acharya and the...
Imlie: Finally! Atharva gets Chini arrested; Imlie and Atharva reunite
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
OMG! Richa Chadha reveals when a jealous co-star threw her things out of their vanity van
MUMBAI :Richa Chadha is one of the most talented and underrated actresses of Bollywood. She has given breathtakingly...
Must Read! Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor, who is looking the hottest in bikini?
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing contribution and cuteness, actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing attention of...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
angry netizens react
OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react
vanity van
OMG! Richa Chadha reveals when a jealous co-star threw her things out of their vanity van
who is looking the hottest in bikini
Must Read! Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor, who is looking the hottest in bikini?
Ranveer Singh
Whoa! From owning several luxury cars to a net worth of Rs 300 crores, check out the exuberant lifestyle of Ranveer Singh
Sidharth Malhotra’s mom on her visit to Mumbai
Sweet! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mom on her visit to Mumbai