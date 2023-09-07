Really! When Ranveer Singh revealed how Deepika disclosed the strange request he had on sets of Bajirao Mastani, saying “It really helped me”

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. The actor who is married to Bollywood beauty and actress Deepika Padukone has given many hits with her and one of them is Bajirao Mastani.

In 2015 Deepika Padukone had revealed that Ranveer wanted everyone on the film’s set to call him Bajirao. Ranveer clarified about the strange request and how it helped him a lot. He told a news portal, “It's a very difficult process to get into such a distinct character. I changed the way I looked, changed my body, my voice and accent... I would come on set, go to my make up room and take about two hours to get ready, with all the scars, eye make up, earrings, angrakhas, layers over layers... At one point, I also had a fake moustache. I would change, do exercises for my voice and body, so that I would get into my character completely before the shooting”

He further said, “t has never taken me more than 30 minutes to get ready for my characters before. So, after spending these two hours getting ready, and after I stepped out of the room, completely in character, if the AD (assistant director) said, 'Ranveer is walking on the set'. I would be like, 'Mere saare kaam pe unhone paani pher diya (You have spoilt all my hard work). Why are you reminding me that I'm Ranveer, when I've done all this work to leave Ranveer behind and step into this distinctive characterisation? It was a bizarre request, but it really helped.”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Project K and Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

