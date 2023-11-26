Really! When Shah Rukh Khan revealed romancing 21 year old Deepika Padukone made him feel like a ‘stalker uncle’

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan, who recently turned 58 has been one of the biggest stars of the country. His stardom is not limited just in India but globally too he has a massive fan following. The actor who is enjoying the success of his last release Jawan once also gave a huge hit like Om Shanti Om which again paired him opposite Deepika Padukone and incidentally it was the debut film of the latter.

The film was a massive blockbuster and fans loved SRK and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry. On one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, SRK revealed being a little uneasy working with a 21 year old and felt like a liar. He said, “I started feeling jhoota. I started feeling, may I say the word, little stalker uncle, little kamina. Ki main kya yeh choti si bacchi ke liye aise peeche peeche kar ke bhag raha hoon?”

He further added jokingly, “A couple of times, she said, ‘I love you, uncle.” Deepika and SRK have worked in many films since including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and their bond is strong.

Credit-Koimoi